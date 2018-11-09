Podcast: The top five stories of the week

The Insurance Age team chat about the most popular stories of this week including potential deals and fines as well as "poor" cyber products.

Insurance Age's editor, Siân Barton, and news editor, Ida Axling, discuss the most attention-grabbing articles of the week.

Use the link to hear their views and analysis. You can also download the podcast to listen later or subscribe in iTunes.

Top stories for the week commencing 5 November 2018:

1) At the crossroads: Changes at RSA, Aviva and Ageas add to market uncertainty

2) Markerstudy tipped as Co-op Insurance buyer

3) ICO to fine Eldon Insurance £60,000

4) Gallagher buys majority stake in Vasek Insurance Services

5) Simply Business CEO slams “poor” cyber products