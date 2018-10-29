Broker Ed bought by BGC Partners

A BGC Partners subsidiary is to acquire the reinsurance, wholesale and specialty broker for an undisclosed sum.

Ed, a global reinsurance, wholesale and specialty broker, has revealed that a subsidiary of BGC Partners is to purchase Ed Broking Group, subject to regulatory approval.

The deal to buy Ed, which was originally known as Cooper Gay but rebranded in 2016, is for an undisclosed sum.

Under the terms of the agreement, a subsidiary of global brokerage and financial technology company BGC will acquire 100% of Ed.

The transaction includes broking operations under the Ed brand in UK, Singapore, Hong Kong, Dubai, Miami and China, as well as its German marine broking arm, Junge.

MGAs

Ed’s MGA operations are also included in the deal. These comprise; Globe Underwriting based in the UK, Epsilon which has offices in Australia and Cooper Gay France based in Paris.

Steve Hearn, group chief executive officer of Ed, said: “To be able to announce the agreement with BGC is tremendously satisfying, given their ambition and appetite for growth.

“We feel that the best fit and the strongest future for us is with BGC, one of the leading brokerage firms in the world. With them, we are poised to make the next leap forward to redefine insurance broking.”

According to the announcement the agreement sees the expansion of the BGC insurance division which was first established in 2017 when it bought Besso Insurance Group, a Lloyd’s broker with operations in UK, Brazil, Dubai and Brazil.

Shaun D. Lynn, president of BGC Partners, commented: “We are delighted to reach an agreement to purchase Ed, a leading independent Lloyd’s of London broker with a global footprint.

“It will be an important acquisition with respect to our strategy of building the insurance brokerage division within the company”.

