Broker Choice Awards: Tough challenge

Regulation is causing an unnecessary burden for brokers, according to respondents to the Broker Choice Awards survey

It is that time of the year where we look at how the insurance sector is doing to see what brokers feel about the key issues impacting the market.

In our Broker Choice Survey – the revamped Sentiment Survey – brokers have shared their views on general market issues, including consolidation and commission, as well as how insurers are performing for them and highlighted areas of improvement for providers.

Our survey covers topics such as the impact of regulation and insurer service and will inform the results of the first ever Broker Choice Awards.

The research revealed that half of the brokers (50.55%) that responded to the survey stated that the regulatory regime in the UK is extremely tough, while only 2.78% believed it was not difficult and the rest were neutral.

The majority of respondents highlighted that regulation causes unnecessary burden and cost, while making life difficult for smaller companies, even driving some out of business, with several of those surveyed describing it as “disproportionate”.

One broker commented that the current regulatory regime in the UK is “unfair”, adding: “FCA costs are way too high and it’s too difficult for new brokers to start out, they have to join networks.”

Not all offered a totally negative view of regulation. A few opined that the General Data Protection Regulation and Financial Conduct Authority compliance is good for the industry and helps ensure customers’ needs are met as well as serving as a boost to the sector’s reputation.

Fair share

The research also asked brokers for their thoughts on how simple it is to negotiate “fair commission” – a debate that has recently resurfaced – with 46.24% stating it is sometimes difficult to achieve with insurers.

However, 40.32% thought it was easy and 8.60% replied it was very easy, while only 4.84% said it was always difficult.

Answering the question of whether insurers are right to cancel an agency if they feel the broker is demanding too much commission, brokers’ sentiments differed and it became clear this is a tricky issue where many people have strong opinions.

Some expressed that insurers were absolutely right to do so, with the motivation that customers are treated unfairly if the commission is too high.

But others believed it should be a case of sensible negotiation in order to find a better solution, while many noted that cancelling an agency purely based on commission was too extreme.

One broker argued that this type of action was “strange”, adding: “The insurer and broker should work together to agree a fair commission, and if they can’t agree a fair commission, the insurer has the ultimate decision and should therefore choose the rate.

“If the broker is not happy, they can move to an insurer who will offer a ‘fairer’ commission. But cancelling an agency due to high commission demands is not helping anyone.”

In addition, views included that it depends on the size of the agency and the relationship between the two parties.

Another respondent criticised insurers’ approaches to the issue by saying: “Insurance companies need to understand that as brokers are a major part of their distribution channels they need to apply ‘level’ commission rates across the board to all brokers, not just cosy up to the big three or four by paying them ‘too much commission’ for their networks!”

No one will have missed the wave of consolidation sweeping over the broker market in the last few years, with a new deal announced almost weekly. While insurer consolidation is slightly rarer, we have seen a number of large deals in the provider space lately, including Allianz and LV as well as Axa and XL Catlin. So how do all of these takeovers impact on the broking sector?

When it comes to brokers buying other brokers, some of those polled warned that smaller brokers were being squeezed out of the market by bigger companies and consolidators because these have the power to negotiate better deals with insurers.

“It’s harder for small independents who may have better skills and knowledge to compete with big name companies where staff are less knowledgeable and less skilled,” said one of those taking part in the research.

Brokers were also concerned about there being less competition in the market.

Consolidation concerns

Looking at insurer consolidation a whopping majority of respondents flagged the issue of less choice for consumers as a potential problem and a few noted that it was becoming more difficult to place one-off risks. In addition, brokers felt there are fewer markets in specialist areas as a result of mergers and acquisitions.

One comment read: “It’s hard to explain to clients and get them to buy into a new brand they are not used to, a potent example being Covéa and Sterling. There is also a loss of relationship if sales and underwriting teams change, as with the Allianz and LV merger.”

The poll also investigated whether brokers saw any positives coming from consolidation, but a large majority said they did not. However, a few suggested that where two good businesses came together insurer service to brokers was usually good.

“Quotations from composites are becoming increasingly easier to get for independents as consolidators look to feed their own MGAs and facilities,” one respondent added.

The survey also revealed a number of issues that have frustrated brokers over the last twelve months.

These include a lag in engaging with new technologies, certain managing general agents’ (MGA) being incapable of providing quotes and documents in time, as well as insurers’ inconsistency when it comes to claims, underwriting queries and quote referrals.

Furthermore, brokers were frustrated by the soft market and the lack of appetite from large composite insurers. They also pointed out that there was a lack of access to key decision makers at the insurers, where a lot of focus is on a business development manager who perhaps has no underwriting authority or knowledge and is unable to assist in a difficult underwriting or claims situation.

“It is hard to stay committed to the composite market when new MGAs are entering the market all the time wanting to write the ‘good’ risks at very low premiums,” one broker argued.

Other frustrations listed were that insurers were not flexible enough, poor communication from underwriters prior to renewal, slow renewal dealings and poor service.

However, it was not all doom and gloom. In the last year respondents had been impressed by advancements in e-trading and one respondent highlighted that certain insurers were trying to assist and adapt to a changing culture and understanding the needs of brokers.

Another broker said it had become easier to negotiate with the insurers as the insurance premium tax has not changed again, while others noted that some insurers had become better at placing specialist business.

“I find a large focus over the last 12 months has been the levels of services from MGAs and insurers to both clients and brokers. Most noticed in the claims and mid-term adjustment areas of business,” one broker commented.

One of the responses further highlighted that there was an overall willingness to listen to ideas and to approach new market segments, but concluded that the challenge of translating this into action remained.