FCA warns of clone firm Minsura Insurance

Car insurance fraudsters targeting people in the UK in online scam.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has issued a warning that Minsura Insurance, which claimed to offer motor cover, is a clone of an EEA authorised firm.

The regulator explained that Minsura had been targeting people in the UK, describing itself as an authorised firm, but highlighted that the business is not authorised by the FCA.

According to the watchdog, fraudsters usually use this tactic when contacting people out of the blue.

The regulator noted the clone firm could be using the genuine firm’s name, its firm reference number given by the FCA or other details.

Clone

The warning included contact details used by Minsura as part of the scam, including an address on City Road in London, phone numbers, an email address and a website.

The watchdog noted that Minsura is a clone of Balcia Insurance SE, which is headquartered in Riga in Latvia, but also has an office in Salford in the UK.

The fraudsters’ website is no longer active, but Insurance Age saw a number of different versions of it prior to its deactivation.

Website

Minsura was active in the car insurance space and, according to the most recent version of its website, it would “connect drivers with fleet policy holders who would like to earn from their spare capacity”.

It continued: “What this meant is that we can offer short-term insurance contracts on vehicles that are already insured by another party.”

Under a section called “The Law”, Minsura wrote: “All of our policies are less than 15 days in length and are underwritten by open cover fleet policies. Because the vehicle must have existing insurance to use Minsura, it is exempt from MID inclusion.”

According to the website the only way to contact Minsura was via an email address or a live chat. The live chat was not active when Insurance Age investigated the page.

Competitors

A statement on an earlier version of the website read: “The insurance industry is a funny one. One that is broadly ripe for modernisation; a modernisation that will result in a faster, fairer, more cost effective and time efficient method of purchasing insurance.”

The statement continued: “We are fighting a constant battle with those who seek to keep the insurance industry stuck in the dark ages.”

It further named start-up brokers and on-demand specialists Cuvva, Zego and By Miles as Minsura’s competitors.

Regulator

Speaking to people in the market, prior to the FCA announcement, several sources told Insurance Age that, based on the way Minsura was writing about insurance, it had to be a scam.

Insurance Age contacted the FCA about Minsura while its website was still active.

The regulator declined to comment, but Insurance Age understands that several people from the insurance industry had already been in contact with the watchdog about the fraudsters.

