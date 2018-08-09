A look at Insurance Hound’s most read by brokers in June and July 2018

Which topics were grabbing attention over the summer,

Brokers have been keen to learn more about the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) over the summer.

In June and July the top five most popular downloads covered casualty and motor claims, GDPR, cyber liability cover and the Insurance Distribution Directive (IDD).

Most read

BLM’s article on casualty and motor claims was the most popular. It explores the resetting of the personal injury discount rate, the effect of changes to EU motor insurance law and the evolution of vicarious liability.

In addition, two articles on GDPR were featured in the top five. Ecclesiastical’s report on developing best practice for obtaining consent focuses on what consent is, why it is relevant to the insurance sector and features seven practical steps brokers can take.

Meanwhile, EXL’s GDPR infographic highlights the steps brokers can take to achieve and demonstrate compliance on an ongoing basis.

XL Catlin’s in depth look into cyber liability for smaller organisations was also among the most clicked on articles.

A look at the IDD by Ecclesiastical, which also made the top five in May, has continued to catch brokers’ attention.

Top five

Check out the top five in full:

A changing legal landscape: Casualty and motor claims

GDPR – developing best practice for obtaining consent

Cyber liability cover – What are the options for small to mid-sized businesses?

The Insurance Distribution Directive (IDD): Where are we now?

GDPR has arrived – Now what?

