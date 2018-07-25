The Blog Spot: Time to talk Tobas

Following the launch of Biba’s industry standardised Toba, Ida Axling calls on insurers to listen to what the brokers want.

Unlike many politicians the British Insurance Brokers’ Association (Biba) last week successfully delivered on one of the points from its 2018 manifesto.

The trade body unveiled a standardised terms of business agreement (Toba) which it claimed, if used, could save up to 80 hours of work for brokers.

Unsurprisingly brokers were very supportive of the new document stating that as well as time it would save them a lot of hassle.

Basically, they could focus on only looking at addendums, safe in the knowledge that the rest of the Toba was always the same.

Una Alliance’s Tim Ryan even went so far as to say that it would be “lunacy” not to adopt the new template.

Challenge

However Autonet’s Ian Donaldson hit the nail on the head when he said that insurers are not going to want to change their Tobas, because each insurer already has its own standard document.

He called on brokers to embrace the new template and challenge their insurer panels to utilise it.

And brokers, perhaps it is up to you to get the ball rolling by demanding your insurer partners at least consider making this change.

But I have the following statement to make to insurers:

The brokers have spoken and they want you to adopt this industry standardised Toba because it will make their lives a lot easier.

Commitment

Every time I ask a representative from an insurer whether their company is committed to the broker distribution channel they immediately say yes.

So insurers, here is your chance to prove your devotion to your broker partners.

Now, I realise the situation is not quite so simple.

And Biba did attempt to do this back in 2013 when it made a deal with the Association of British Insurers (ABI) to introduce a template for ABI members.

Obviously the first attempt to standardise Tobas didn’t work. I’m not sure why – lack of take-up or lack of insurer support perhaps?

What is important is that now there is this new initiative in place.

Tobas were moved to the forefront of people’s minds when the implementation of the Insurance Act in 2015 led to the need to change existing wordings to remain compliant.

The brokers I spoke to were hopeful that the new template, which Biba has been working on for two years in a process involving input from brokers and insurers alike, will be more successful than the last.

I hope they are right and that insurers see this not as a chore but as an opportunity to prove to their broker partners that they are on their side.

Ida Axling is a Senior Reporter at Insurance Age

