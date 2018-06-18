Brunel Professions accredited as Lloyd’s broker

Group CEO Russell Lane says all parts of the group and its network of wholesale brokers now have full access to Lloyd's and bespoke solutions.

Brunel Professions, part of Bristol-headquartered Brunel Group, has been accredited as a Lloyd’s registered broker.

The broker said the agreement will enable it to access the largest specialist insurance market in the world.

Dylan Hughes, managing director of Brunel Professions, said: “Joining Lloyd’s as a registered broker is key to ensuring we have full access to syndicates underwriting professional indemnity insurance to help deliver independence to our clients.”

Brunel Professions operates from Lime Street in London and also has regional offices throughout the UK.

The broker specialises in professional indemnity insurance and controls annual premiums in excess of £35m. It employs over 75 people.

Strategy

Russell Lane, Group CEO, said: “Becoming a Lloyd’s brokers helps to ensure we deliver wide market access for our clients and assist all parts of the group and our network of wholesale brokers with full access to Lloyd’s and bespoke solutions.

“The move is essential in the group’s long-term strategy with ambitious plans set in 2017 to double the size of the group by 2022.”

This follows the news from April this year that Brunel Insurance Brokers, which was set up by Brunel Group in October 2017, had achieved chartered status.

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.