Brokers urged to take action on client money handling after One Call's FCA fine

Firm also faces £4.6m hit as it suffers first known renewal fees suspension.

Compliance experts have urged brokers to make sure they understand the rules around handling client money and risk transfers.

This follows the news from today (26 January) that the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has fined One Call Insurance Services and its CEO John Lawrence Radford £684,000 and £468,000 respectively for breaching rules around client money handling.

“Rather than a wake up call this is more of a reminder that the FCA does look at this and that it hasn’t gone away,” stated David Allison, director at Compliance Management Services.

He added that it was important for brokers to make sure they understand the rules and that they’re doing the appropriate checks on the Terms of Business Agreements they have in place with insurers.

Serious

In August 2016, the FCA cancelled its CASS 5 review on client money, but highlighted that it would still go after firms that weren’t applying the rules properly.

According to Allison, the watchdog has “always had an eye on this” and he stressed that it is the “most serious part of the rules that they go after brokers for”.

He was further concerned that in many cases, including that of One Call, brokers inadvertently breach the rules because they don’t know what they are.

“It just goes to show that the FCA is looking at this and if they find that there’s wrongdoing, whether it’s reckless or innocent, they’re prepared to make examples of people,” Allison said.

He added: “It’s probably the biggest thing firms can slip up on and it has the worst consequences.”

Requirements

Meanwhile, Branko Bjelobaba, managing director of Branko Limited, stated that this was a “clear warning shot” from the FCA, adding: “They [FCA] found a large broker deficient and therefore they’d like to tell you what they were doing so that you don’t do it as well.”

According to Bjelobaba, a lot of brokers in the market are breaching the client money rules and he urged firms to reacquaint themselves with the rules and get professional advice if they did not understand them.

However he dismissed the idea that the regulator could start looking over the client money regulations again.

“The rules provide protection for clients and insurers as long as you are reading and implementing what is required of you as a broker,” he explained.

Bjelobaba continued: “You can’t approach this with your head in the sand you have to read what people expect of you and deliver it.

“Everyone knows what’s going on and it’s just a matter of time before the FCA goes out and checks what’s going on and makes sure it stops.”

Renewals

The FCA also restricted One Call from charging renewal fees to its customers for 121 days, a move which is expected to cost the firm approximately £4.6m.

Allison noted that this is the first time he has seen this happen.

“It is effectively another sort of fine, but as all fines go into the Treasury, the Treasury is now missing out on £4.6m,” he continued, adding: “I’ve not seen that before, it really stuck out. It’s going to cost the firm a lot more than they’ve been fined.”

Failings

This is not the first time a broker has been fined for failings around client money.

In July 2016, Towergate Underwriting Group was fined £2.63m for failings in relation to its protection of client and insurer money, and Towergate’s former client money officer and CF1 (director) Timothy Philip was fined £60,000.

In December 2015, the FCA fined Vroni Mavis O’Brien £20,000 and banned her from performing any significant influence functions in relation to any regulated activity carried on by an authorised person.

O’Brien, of Northanger Close in Hampshire, was appointed chief executive of Joint Aviation in March 2007 and was responsible for running the accounts and dealing with client money.

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.