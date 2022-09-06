The Insurance Museum opens with fire insurance exhibition
The exhibition will go through the history of fire insurance and coincides with the timing of the Great Fire of London (2th - 6th September 1666), which according to IM, was instrumental in highlighting the need for fire insurance.
The display will consist of four fire galleries- telling the story of fire insurance from its birth, back in 1667 with the development of the insurance fire brigades, through to 1929.
One exhibition will be launched each month from September through to December
