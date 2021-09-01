Verisk-owned Sequel buys broking software specialist Ignite Systems

Ignite Software Systems has been bought for an undisclosed sum by Sequel, which is part of the Verisk Group.

Based in Manchester, Ignite provides insurance policy administration systems to brokers, MGAs, and insurers, and licences an integrated Software as a Service (SaaS) platform.

The platform includes policy administration, rating engine and digital engagement for brokers and MGAs with specific domain expertise in motor, property, and pet insurance.

Deal

Toby MacLachlan, managing director