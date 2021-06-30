CFC adds risk management service to eHealth product

Specialist insurance provider CFC has expanded its eHealth product suite with the addition of a range of free risk management services for policyholders.

The product will be provided through a partnership with the Center for Telehealth and E-Health Law (CTeL).

The provider has revealed that the product includes the first digital training solution designed specifically for telehealth providers.

Tim Boyce, head of professions and healthcare at CFC, commented: “Risks and provider confusion are