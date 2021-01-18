Aventus launches Aggregator API

Technology provider Aventus has developed an API product which is designed to help brokers integrate with the main price comparison websites (PCW).

The product has been designed to allow brokers to manage their aggregator accounts and distribute their products on the PCWs via the Aventus platform.

Aventus currently has integrations with four price comparison websites including Confused, MoneySuperMarket and Quotezone and further integrations are set to follow. The fourth has declined to be