Insurance Age

Aventus launches Aggregator API

technology-vector
  • Insurance Age staff
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

Technology provider Aventus has developed an API product which is designed to help brokers integrate with the main price comparison websites (PCW).

The product has been designed to allow brokers to manage their aggregator accounts and distribute their products on the PCWs via the Aventus platform.

Aventus currently has integrations with four price comparison websites including Confused, MoneySuperMarket and Quotezone and further integrations are set to follow. The fourth has declined to be

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]

To continue reading...

More on Technology

Videos/Podcasts

Most read

  1. Insurers urged to pay claims quickly following BI ruling
  2. Supreme Court rejects insurers' appeals in BI test case judgment
  3. Analysis: Gaps in the market
  4. Test case insurers promise action after Supreme Court defeat
  5. A-Plan to absorb Howden’s UK retail business
  6. US-firm AssuredPartners buys Borland Insurance as it grows UK footprint
  7. Voyager promotes Stephen Cox to MD

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: