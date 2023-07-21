Allianz Trade launches protection against employee fraud and external scams

Allianz Trade has launched a standalone fraud insurance product to help businesses combat the post-Covid-19 pandemic rise in employee fraud and external scams in the UK.

The new product from the trade credit insurer covers internal fraud by employees, such as bribery, embezzlement and misappropriation or theft.

It also covers external fraud, including robbery, burglary, intercepted payments, payments made on the basis of a forged order, and impersonation fraud.

CEO impersonation fraud rose by 6% to £13.4m in 2022, according to figures from UK Finance

Allianz Trade explained that impersonation fraud occurs when a criminal accesses a business’ email