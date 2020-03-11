Acturis adds Ageas home product to platform
Personal lines product, House Guard, is now available to users of the software house.
Acturis has partnered with Ageas to expand its personal lines offering with the launch of the latest Ageas product, House Guard.
The software house detailed that Ageas’s new household insurance product features Insurer Hosted Pricing which it said offers brokers the most up-to-date Ageas rates and sophisticated underwriting process directly through the Acturis platform.
Footprint
According to the provider, brokers can now trade House Guard with peril-related premiums and a wider underwriting footprint that covers more property types and customers.
The product also supports FloodRe, allowing for suitable risks to be ceded to the FloodRe pool by the insurer, enabling Acturis brokers to offer affordable cover to those living in flood prone areas.
Adam Clarke, chief underwriting officer at Ageas, said: “Our new House Guard product offers brokers a comprehensive product at an accurate price. We’re delighted that they can now easily access this product through the Acturis platform.”
Jim Lorimer, personal lines director at Acturis, commented: “We are delighted to have worked with Ageas on their latest product and be able to provide House Guard to Acturis brokers as part of our extensive home panel.
“This offering will expand our personal lines proposition and give Acturis brokers increased choice and flexibility in what they are able to offer to their customers.”
For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
More on Products
Podcast
The Insurance Age Podcast: 6 March 2020
The Insurance Age team discuss the most popular news stories of the week.Subscribe to our daily newsletter for all the latest news
Most read
- Aon to merge with Willis Towers Watson to create $80bn company
- Axa confirms position on coronavirus business interruption coverage
- Aon and WTW deal expected to result in savings
- Analysts say Aon tie-up benefits Willis Towers Watson
- PIB makes motor trade move
- A-Plan buys Cotters Insurance Brokers
- Roundtable: The future of disruption