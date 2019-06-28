JBA and FloodFlash join forces to launch event-based flood insurance

InsurTech start-up FloodFlash says it is looking to work with more brokers.

JBA Risk Management and FloodFlash have collaborated to provide event-based flood insurance.

The product has been created by FloodFlash using data provided by JBA and will offer bespoke insurance to clients in places vulnerable to flooding.

JBA has iterated that it’s UK 5m Flood Map, UK Flood Event Set, FloodFlash’s hardware and the FloodFlash sensor are all combined to form the product.

The firm has also detailed that it’s UK 5m Flood Map enables water depths to be taken for every potential risk location, at a range of return periods, at an individual building level. The maps include river, surface water and coastal flood and consider the impact of flood defences.

It added that the FloodFlash sensor also provides real-time flood depth reporting at property level.

A spokesperson for FloodFlash told Insurance Age that the product is currently only available to a small group of brokers, adding: “As we continue to pick up momentum in the coming months we will be on-boarding more brokers.”

Technology

FloodFlash co-founder, Ian Bartholomew stated: “When we noticed that businesses in Britain were unable to get adequate cover we decided to act.

“We combine technology and data to provide resilience to the businesses that need it most.

“JBA’s global flood maps and analytics are essential tools for us in developing FloodFlash and providing the right cover to those clients.”

FloodFlash is a member of Insurtech UK, a body aiming to the “the voice of the UK’s InsurTech sector”.

