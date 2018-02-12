Cyber add-on for brokers launched

The product is available from iSmartSupport and brokers can whitelabel the add-on.

A personal lines cyber protection product is now available for brokers to offer their customers in the UK.

According to provider iSmartSupport brokers are able to whitelabel the offering which includes cyber protection software and a cyber advice service to customers.

The Tech-Friend service can be accessed online and by phone and can resolve all manner of technical issues, whether software or hardware related.

The proposition also includes assistance in the event of a data breach to analyse what went wrong and recover lost data.

Personal

The product can be sold as an add-on to home insurance policies.

Adrian Parry, formerly of the AA and Hastings, is a director of the business alongside actuary Sukie Harrar.

Parry commented: “What we offer at iSmartSupport is a high-end but remarkably affordable solution that can assist consumers with the ongoing fight against cyber threats but also to provide immediate assistance to help them resolve issues and frustrations whilst using their digital devices.

“We believe that our proposition is a great addition to help support today’s broker market.

