SRG starts 2025 buys with schemes broker

Specialist Risk Group has bought schemes specialist Brentacre Insurance in its first UK broker deal of the year.

Founded in 1987, Swansea-headquartered Brentacre’s focus includes modified, classic, and performance cars, as well as specialist commercial vehicles.

The Brentacre team will join SRG’s UK retail business Specialist Risk Insurance Solutions.

Lee Anderson, deputy CEO of Specialist Risk Group, said: “We are thrilled to welcome Brentacre to SRG. As a specialist schemes broker with a deep focus on modified and performance vehicle insurance, Brentacre is an ideal fit for our fast-growing business.

“Their