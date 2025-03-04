Insurance Age

Car and motorcycle insurance complaints to FOS drift up

cars
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

The Financial Ombudsman Service received 3660 complaints about car and motorcycle insurance between October and December last year, up slightly from 3386 in the previous quarter.

The inflow was up 46% on the 2506 complaints in the same period five years ago.

However, it has fallen from the peak of 4172 during the five-year period which was recorded between January and March last year.

The latest total sees car/motorcycle ranked fourth in the most-complained-about table – the same spot as the prior quarter.

The small quarter-on-quarter fall in the level of complaints came as the FOS’ overall workload also dropped.

There were 68,430 complaints between October and December

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

More on Insight

Most read articles loading...

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: