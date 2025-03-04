Car and motorcycle insurance complaints to FOS drift up

The Financial Ombudsman Service received 3660 complaints about car and motorcycle insurance between October and December last year, up slightly from 3386 in the previous quarter.

The inflow was up 46% on the 2506 complaints in the same period five years ago.

However, it has fallen from the peak of 4172 during the five-year period which was recorded between January and March last year.

The latest total sees car/motorcycle ranked fourth in the most-complained-about table – the same spot as the prior quarter.

The small quarter-on-quarter fall in the level of complaints came as the FOS’ overall workload also dropped.

There were 68,430 complaints between October and December