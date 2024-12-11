Review of the Year 2024: Ageas’ Middle, Linklater, Clarke and Beckett

The senior Ageas team wish the term ghost broking is never uttered again, hope for a sustainable ecosystem for the repair and re-use of electric vehicle batteries, and consider what an insurance brokers showstopper might look like on Great British Bake Off.

What has been your insurance/broking-related highlight of 2024?

Ant Middle, CEO: The highlight for me is the incredibly positive feedback from brokers about Ageas’s commitment and support for them in a challenging personal lines market.

Three years ago, we chose to focus Ageas UK on personal lines traded through brokers, and we backed this strategy with our largest ever investment programme in technical insurance skills, technology, data and analytics, and efficiency.

This focus, and these