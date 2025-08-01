People Moves: 28 July – 1 August 2025

Stay in the loop with the latest insurance personnel moves.

Featuring: 1B Insurance, Volante, Arch, FOS, Partners&, Liberty Specialty Markets and Sabre.

John Morley takes on CEO role at 1B Insurance

1B Versicherung has appointed John Morley CEO of 1B Insurance with immediate effect.

Morley was most recently APAC CEO for Aon’s strategy and technology group. He will be responsible for the strategic expansion and European market leaderships of 1B.

Akin Båmstedt, founder of 1B Insurance, said: “With John Morley, we’re not only gaining a profound insurance expert