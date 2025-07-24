Allianz adds Head from RSA for MGA-focused post

Allianz Commercial has taken Daniel Head from RSA, where he led partnerships, as its new head of delegated authority and portfolio solutions for UK global and international markets.

Joining on 1 September, he has over 18 years’ experience in underwriting and claims at RSA, with the last 10 years focused on managing delegated authority business.

Head, pictured, will be based in London.

His recruitment came among a package of leadership changes in Allianz Commercial’s portfolio solutions, which focuses on the insurer’s strategic relationships with managing general agents and other delegated underwriting authority partners.

Doan Nguyen-Huu has been named global head of portfolio