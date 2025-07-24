 Skip to main content
Insurance Age

Allianz adds Head from RSA for MGA-focused post

Daniel Head

Allianz Commercial has taken Daniel Head from RSA, where he led partnerships, as its new head of delegated authority and portfolio solutions for UK global and international markets.

Joining on 1 September, he has over 18 years’ experience in underwriting and claims at RSA, with the last 10 years focused on managing delegated authority business.

Head, pictured, will be based in London.

His recruitment came among a package of leadership changes in Allianz Commercial’s portfolio solutions, which focuses on the insurer’s strategic relationships with managing general agents and other delegated underwriting authority partners.

Doan Nguyen-Huu has been named global head of portfolio

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk or view our subscription options here: https://subscriptions.insuranceage.co.uk/subscribe

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

More on Insight

housing6
MGA Arkel secures £120m AmTrust capacity

Specialist managing general agent Arkel has secured an increased limit of £120m gross written premium of A-rated capacity with AmTrust over the next three years for non-standard household insurance.

Most read articles loading...

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: