Compare The Market owner ups investment in telematics insurtech

BHL (UK) Holdings, majority owner of Compare The Market, has invested a further £2m in telematics insurtech ThingCo.

BHL first invested £3m in 2021 taking a minority stake.

ThingCo was set up in January 2018 by Mike Brockman, founder and ex CEO of Insurethebox.

As previously reported by Insurance Age, in 2022 the telematics provider sealed a deal with independent broker association Provincewide expanding into Northern Ireland.

Brockman said: “This additional investment from BHL (UK) Holdings is a powerful endorsement of our vision and the