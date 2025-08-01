Compare The Market owner ups investment in telematics insurtech
BHL (UK) Holdings, majority owner of Compare The Market, has invested a further £2m in telematics insurtech ThingCo.
BHL first invested £3m in 2021 taking a minority stake.
ThingCo was set up in January 2018 by Mike Brockman, founder and ex CEO of Insurethebox.
As previously reported by Insurance Age, in 2022 the telematics provider sealed a deal with independent broker association Provincewide expanding into Northern Ireland.RelatedThingCo expands into Northern Ireland with broker deal Endorsement
Brockman said: “This additional investment from BHL (UK) Holdings is a powerful endorsement of our vision and the
