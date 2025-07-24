 Skip to main content
Christiern Dart appointed CEO of MS Amlin

Christiern Dart

MS Amlin has named Christiern Dart, previously group chief underwriting officer at Brit, as CEO to succeed Andrew Carrier.

Carrier, who is retiring from the role after three years as CEO, will stay with MS Amlin until the end of the year and then within the wider Mitsui Sumitomo group as an executive officer.

Dart, pictured, will take up the job in January 2026.

Lloyd’s insurer MS Amlin detailed that he brings more than three decades of leadership experience in international (re)insurance markets.

Dart spent 17 years at Brit, five of which were as group CUO, overseeing an underwriting capacity of over £2bn across a

