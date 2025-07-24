Zurich UK hires Asha Kumar as its first CTO

Asha Kumar has joined Zurich UK from HSBC as chief technology officer, a newly created role.

The insurer claimed the creation of the post was “testament to the firm’s commitment to leading the charge in AI and technology”.

Kumar, pictured, will come on board in October and also join the provider’s UK executive committee.

Over the past nine years, she has held senior roles at HSBC, most recently serving as managing director of the chief information office for UK retail, wealth, and private banking.

Kumar previously worked with RBS, BT, Barclays and British Gas in customer-focused IT and