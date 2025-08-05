 Skip to main content
BPL CEO Aspinall steps down

Sian Aspinall

BPL group CEO Sian Aspinall is stepping down with deputy CEO James Reynolds set to replace her, the credit and political risk insurance (CPRI) broker has confirmed.

She has led BPL as managing director and then group CEO for nearly 10 years.

The business explained that complex family health pressures at home have led to Aspinall’s decision and she plans to hand over her executive position in the first quarter of next year.

She will become a non-executive director after the switch.

BPL detailed that between now and then, Reynolds will act as chief operating officer with fellow deputy CEO Charlie Radcliffe taking on the role of chief commercial officer.

Career

Asp

