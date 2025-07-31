FCA’s Brewis set to leave for KPMG

Matt Brewis, director of insurance at the Financial Conduct Authority, will be leaving the regulator to join KPMG UK in the new year.

Exclusively revealed by sister title Insurance Post, Brewis, pictured, will join the business as a partner in its financial services risk and regulatory advisory practice.

According to LinkedIn, Brewis joined the FCA in 2016 as head of the executive office and private secretary to then CEO Andrew Bailey.

Brewis took on his current role as director of insurance in January 2020.

