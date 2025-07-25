People Moves: 21 – 25 July 2025

Keep up to date with the latest personnel moves in insurance.

Featuring: WTW, Coalition, Tokio Marine HCC International and Tokio Marine Kiln.

Willis creates residential real estate team

Willis has appointed Naomi Palmer as divisional director and Shaun Grainger as residential development director of its real estate practice.

Palmer brings over 12 years of experience in the real estate insurance industry, and specialises in managing large residential accounts. Grainger has joined Willis with two decades of experience in sales, specialising in real estate