Bullish Warburton on Konsileo moving ‘forward on all fronts’

Konsileo is “cautiously optimistic” about hiring another 50 brokers this year, building on its progress in 2024, CEO John Warburton told Insurance Age.

The business added 23 people last year, taking the headcount up to 160, including 131 brokers, as revenue grew 54% to £10.84m.

“We move forward on all fronts,” Warburton, pictured, summed up, saying the story was one of “building out our capability”.

The plan for further expansion involves a “back-end loaded” year, 12 have already come on board and cohorts are due to start in August, October and November.

Target

“We might get as high as 50 in the year in total,” Warburton confirmed. “That’s the