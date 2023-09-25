My Perfect Broker Week: WTW Network’s Rachael Charles

To tie in with the first-ever UK Broker Week, we asked our speakers to outline what their perfect working week would look like. Rachael Charles, business partner, WTW Networks, shares her thoughts.

What constitutes the ideal start to your working week?

A morning walk followed by a strong coffee and onto starting my ‘to do list’ for the week.

In terms of working in the office to home/other, what does your working week now look like?

I am classified a homeworker, but try and get into the local office at least once a week to engage with colleagues and utilise the opportunity to network.

What does a productive in-person, in-office meeting with your own team look like to you?

Start on time, have a clear purpose with previous actions to review, ensure all attendees know why they’re there and input they are expected to contribute, actions from the meeting to be agreed, allocated and time stamped.

What does a productive in-person, in-office meeting with an insurer partner look like to you?

Again, have a clear purpose, ensuring both sides come with relevant information/data to discuss. Agree actions for both sides to take away and time stamp when actions must be completed.

What does an ideal lunch break look like to take your mind off the day job?

If I’m working from home, then a nice wander around the lakes by my house or if I’m in the office, then a little bit of retail therapy.

We all know evening meet-ups are important for networking. What is the best after work event you have recently attended?

Our recent WTW Networks 2023 event was fantastic, bringing together our partner markets and network members for a fantastic meal and great networking opportunity.

Team bonding is also key to a successful broking business. What have you found is a successful way to keep team spirits up?

In this day and age, it’s easy to utilise ‘teams’ for all sorts of meetings, however I have been helping to ensure our Network team (home-based workers) are still regularly meeting up in our central office. I believe this is key to maintaining a good level of interaction and making sure everyone remembers they’re part of a wider team and we are all here to help one another.

Have you had a ‘workation’?

No, I like to keep work and vacations separate.

What would the ideal ‘workation’ look like for you?

If I’m travelling, I don’t want to be working and if I’m working, I want to be in the local office or comfort of my own home.

The lines between work hours and social hours and working and socialising have become so blurred since the pandemic; I like to keep these as defined as possible to allow myself focused work time and down time without interruptions from work.

On Friday evening how do you like to wind down after a busy week?

Wind down? That’s when the stepchildren descend and all hell breaks loose. I find a glass of wine and an evening in front of the telly with my other half works well.

