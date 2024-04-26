People Moves: 22 – 26 April 2024
Keep up to date on the latest personnel changes in insurance.
Featuring: Sabre, Ansvar, Nexus, JMG Group, Lockton, and Thomas Carroll.Rebecca Shelley becomes chair of Sabre
Sabre has appointed Rebecca Shelley as chair with immediate effect having held the post on an interim basis since November 2023.
Shelley joined the board as non-executive director in December 2017. She is currently the senior independent director at both Liontrust Asset Management and Conduit Holdings and is the chair of the Remuneration and Sustainability committees at Hilton Food Group
