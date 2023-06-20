Insurance market pays respects to ‘true character’ Terry Wellard

The insurance industry has paid its respects following the passing of former Edgar Hamilton Group chairman and well-known insurance personality, Lloyd’s broker and philanthropist Terry Wellard, aged 82.

Lloyd Hanks told Insurance Age: “The end of an era. I have known Terry since the mid-seventies, a consummate professional, a true gentleman. He must have met tens of thousands of people in his long career and I can honestly say, I have never heard anyone say a bad word about him.

“A true character who had so many strings to his bow, from Lloyd’s, insurers, underwriting agencies, consolidators, consultancies, golf days and his legendary charity events.

“Back in the day we had two annual events