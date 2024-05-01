Biba Conference 2024 countdown: Fenchurch Law’s Alex Rosenfield

Alex Rosenfield, associate partner at Fenchurch Law, is looking forward to reacquainting with Rio Ferdinand and is offering delegates an ‘outstanding shoe-shining’.

If you have a stand at the conference, can you give readers a preview of what they can expect from it?

An outstanding shoe-shining service, a free pair of Fenchurch Law socks, and valuable insight into how we help brokers and their clients when coverage problems arise from time to time.

What tip/s would you give to someone going to their first Biba conference?

Engage with as many people as possible and try to learn as much as possible about the market. And of course, have fun.

