Ex-Towergate leader Simon Trott joins travel specialist Ancile

Travel insurance broker Ancile Insurance Group has appointed former Towergate Direct boss Simon Trott as CEO.

Ancile specialises in cover for medical conditions and older travellers.

The group has worked in retail travel insurance since 2007 and provides broking and placement services and wholesale travel insurance to a range of partners.

RelatedRipe Thinking hires ex-Towergate duo to 'help drive growth'

Insurtech broker Ripe Thinking, has hired Simon Trott as chief operating officer and Rob Styring as chief financial officer.

Trott, pictured, spent a decade at Towergate, leaving the post of CEO of its