People Moves: 12 - 16 December 2022

Keep up to date with the latest personnel moves in insurance.

Featuring: Axis, RSA, Canopius, Lloyd’s, Blythin & Brown, Markel, QBE, Howden, Lockton

Axis appoints head of cyber and technology

Axis has appointed Andy Maher as head of cyber and technology.

London-based he will report to Dan Trueman, head of global cyber and technology, and his focus will be on developing the team, products and services.

Maher joined Axis in 2018 as a senior cyber underwriter before becoming head of large accounts for cyber. He has previously held positions at Markel