People Moves: 12 - 16 December 2022

people
Keep up to date with the latest personnel moves in insurance.

Featuring: Axis, RSA, Canopius, Lloyd’s, Blythin & Brown, Markel, QBE, Howden, Lockton 

Axis appoints head of cyber and technology 

Axis has appointed Andy Maher as head of cyber and technology. 

London-based he will report to Dan Trueman, head of global cyber and technology, and his focus will be on developing the team, products and services. 

Maher joined Axis in 2018 as a senior cyber underwriter before becoming head of large accounts for cyber. He has previously held positions at Markel

More on People

FCA raises concerns on D&I strategies

The Financial Conduct Authority has warned that firms’ diversity and inclusion strategies are not consistently based on a clear diagnosis of their specific circumstances and challenges, meaning actions and initiatives may not be appropriately focused.

FCA reveals ESG committee line-up

The Financial Conduct Authority has established an environmental, social and governance advisory committee to help the regulator execute its ESG-related responsibilities.

