People Moves: 12 - 16 December 2022
Keep up to date with the latest personnel moves in insurance.
Featuring: Axis, RSA, Canopius, Lloyd’s, Blythin & Brown, Markel, QBE, Howden, LocktonAxis appoints head of cyber and technology
Axis has appointed Andy Maher as head of cyber and technology.
London-based he will report to Dan Trueman, head of global cyber and technology, and his focus will be on developing the team, products and services.
Maher joined Axis in 2018 as a senior cyber underwriter before becoming head of large accounts for cyber. He has previously held positions at Markel
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
You already have an account with us*. Sign in below to continue.
Register
Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.
Already have an account? Sign in here
More on People
Trade bodies back broker diversity campaign’s drive
The leaders of Biba, the MGAA and Liiba have reaffirmed their commitment to support increasing diversity in the market as Insurance Age launches the Broker Diversity Push – Gender Leadership campaign.
Insurance Age makes benchmark and backing call to trade bodies in Broker Diversity Push campaign
Insurance Age has urged the British Insurance Brokers’ Association, the Managing General Agents’ Association and the London & International Insurance Brokers’ Association to investigate creating a broking industry benchmark and ways of working together to tackle the gender diversity leadership gap.
Regular and rigorous measurement needed to improve gender leadership gap, says Sian Fisher
“There is a very good reason why all businesses have such exacting financial packs and that is because what gets measured gets done,” Sian Fisher told Insurance Age for our Broker Diversity Push – Gender Leadership Gap campaign.
Gender gap stats no surprise but “crushingly disappointing” – Freedom’s Sam White
Sam White, founder of Freedom of Services Group, tackles the broking sector’s image, recruiting from other industries and the question of quotas as she shares her reaction to the gender diversity leader gap statistics.
Movo grows apprenticeship scheme
The Movo Partnership appointed representative network has expanded its apprenticeship programme taking on five new starters.
FCA raises concerns on D&I strategies
The Financial Conduct Authority has warned that firms’ diversity and inclusion strategies are not consistently based on a clear diagnosis of their specific circumstances and challenges, meaning actions and initiatives may not be appropriately focused.
FCA reveals ESG committee line-up
The Financial Conduct Authority has established an environmental, social and governance advisory committee to help the regulator execute its ESG-related responsibilities.
Stark FOI data reveals scale of broking’s gender diversity leadership gap
Broking’s lack of gender diversity in key senior management function roles has got worse since 2020 with the sector also falling behind the current low levels set by the FCA-regulated financial services industry, a Freedom of Information request by Insurance Age has revealed.