QBE names Chris Wallace as executive director for the UK

Chris Wallace has been appointed executive director of QBE’s UK insurance business, effective 1 November.

He takes over the role from Cécile Fresneau, who was promoted to run the European Operations insurance division earlier this year, and into whom Wallace will continue to report.

The provider detailed that Wallace will assume leadership for the UK business in tandem with his current responsibilities as executive director for Europe.

He will lead both the UK and Europe businesses until 31