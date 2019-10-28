People Moves Round-up: 21-28 October 2019

Keep track of the most recent market moves.

This round-up includes: Honcho, Aon, Chubb and Markel.

Honcho adds four members to cohort

Insurance platform, Honcho has appointed four new members of staff, amid plans for further growth.

The company has hired three new developers: Ian Porritt, Adam Preston and Nathan Sanderson, along with Faith Chipuriro as a tech intern.

According to LinkedIn, before working at Honcho, Preston was at university, Sanderson was a graduate developer at NBS and Chipuiro was an IT specialist at Mukushi Seeds.

All four recruits have started working at Honcho which has stated that these moves will be followed by a major recruitment drive in the first few months of next year.

Chubb has chosen Jonathan Poole as its head of middle market for the UK & Ireland

Property and casualty insurer, Chubb has appointed Jonathan Poole as head of middle market for the UK and Ireland.

In this role Poole will look after Chubb’s middle market strategy for the UK and Ireland which includes sales and distribution, its underwriting centres and product development.

He will succeed Sara Mitchell who was appointed division president for Chubb’s UK and Ireland Retail Business in April.

The move will see him based in London and he will be supervised by Mitchell. He will take up the new position on 6 January 2020.

Poole has over 3 decades of experience in the insurance space and will take up this post from his position as head of operations at Tokio Marine Kiln Insurance (TMKI).

Aon appoints Lisa Stevens as Chief People Officer

Aon has chosen a new chief people officer, Lisa Stevens takes up the post from within the firm.

According to the firm, in her new role Stevens will work to refine the journey of and define the next-generation of colleague engagement and culture as the firm continues to evolve.

With her new role Stevens will continue to be based in the US and will travel globally as needed. She works primarily out of the Chicago and LA offices.

In December 2018, Stevens came to Aon as its global executive vice president of Aon United Operations prior to this she worked for just under 30 years at Wells Fargo, where she held multiple managerial roles.

Markel chooses managing director of wholesale

International insurer, Markel has appointed James Hastings as MD of wholesale.



In this role, Hastings will be surpervised by William Stovin, president of Markel International, and will become a member of the board of directors for Markel Syndicate Management.and Markel International Insurance Company, subject to regulatory approval.

He moves on from the position of managing director, Specialty & Financial Lines Division. And joined Markel International in 2013, as managing director of professional and financial risks.



The firm stated that this move was part of efforts to streamline the structure of its wholesale unit which will operate with seven divisions, led by divisional managing directors (DMDs): Scott Bailey for cyber; Rohan Davies for energy; Chris Fenn for marine; James Leach for personal accident, contingency and entertainment; Juliet Redfern for equine and livestock; Ewa Rose for trade credit, political risk and surety; and David Sawyer for professional and financial risks. Each DMD will report directly into James.



Now as part of the restructure, Christian Stobbs, managing director for Asia, will report to Hastings.



