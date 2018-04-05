Amanda Blanc to leave Axa for Zurich

She will succeed Gary Shaughnessy who is stepping down from a full-time role.

Axa group CEO UK & Ireland Amanda Blanc is leaving the insurer to take up the CEO Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA) role at Zurich Insurance Group.

She will take over from Gary Shaughnessy who has decided to step down from a full time role during the fourth quarter of 2018.

Blanc is now on gardening leave from Axa and is set to take up the post, and become a member of the Zurich Executive Committee, when Shaughnessy exits.

Tulsi Naidu remains as CEO of Zurich’s UK business.

Mario Greco, Zurich group CEO said: “In Amanda we have identified a high-impact proven people leader with deep experience and knowledge.

“Throughout her career in commercial insurance, broking and consulting, she has consistently demonstrated a keen focus on customer needs, people engagement and profitability.”

Career

Blanc joined the Axa board in 2011 after moving from the deputy group CEO role at Towergate to become Axa’s CEO commercial lines.

She was appointed group chief executive of Axa UK & Ireland in July 2016 having been CEO, Axa UK & Ireland General Insurance since January 2016.

A spokesperson for Axa commented on her departure: “Amanda has been at Axa for eight years and has done an excellent job in various roles.

“Her commercial achievements and her advocacy of driving greater customer transparency and inclusion in the workplace have benefited both Axa and the wider insurance industry.”

Axa is to be led by chief financial officer Bertrand Poupart-Lafarge on an interim basis while the insurer seeks a successor.

The spokesperson continued: “Our strategy remains unchanged and we will continue to deliver upon it as we have done successfully for the last 10 years.”

Outspoken

As to what Blanc would bring to Zurich Greco explained: “Amanda is also an outspoken thought leader on the impact that digital capabilities will have on our markets. She’ll be a strong addition to the Executive Committee.”

According to a release from Zurich, Shaughnessy has decided to step down from a full-time role to ensure a balance of time devoted to health, work, family and personal commitments following his diagnosis several years ago with Parkinson’s disease.

He has agreed to “maintain other duties” within the company including serving as a member of various European subsidiary boards.

Greco commented: “Gary is a passionate, values-based leader who embodies Zurich’s focus on people and customers. I’m especially grateful for the pivotal role that he has played in creating an integrated and successful EMEA organisation.

“We fully support Gary’s decision and are pleased that he has agreed to stay engaged with Zurich.”

