Profile: Julie Page, Aon Risk Solutions' CEO

CEO Julie Page explains how the “strong alignment” between Aon Risk Solutions and Hendersons drove the recent acquisition and why the industry still has to get to grips with equality and diversity

I want to be in a place where I’m learning, influencing and shaping and I haven’t run out of road with that yet,” states Julie Page, chief executive officer of Aon Risk Solutions UK (ARS UK).

Page describes herself as an experience junkie. Her driving force throughout her career has been wanting to understand how everything works.

She found her way into insurance at a regional high street broker where she did a youth training scheme after leaving school at 16. She enjoyed it so much that she went back to college to get a business diploma and was later offered a job at broker Alexander Stenhouse by one of her tutors.

Not long after she joined it was bought up and became Alexander & Alexander, which was later purchased by Aon. Page recalls that she spent about a year under the Aon brand before she moved to Marsh, where she remained in various senior roles for seventeen years.

But in April 2016 she went full circle and re-joined Aon to lead its UK national business. Less than a year after Page was hired she was promoted to chief executive officer of ARS UK, succeeding Andrew Tunnicliffe.

Different approach

“I’d been with Marsh for quite a long time and the last transaction that I was involved with was Jelf. That presented me with the opportunity to think differently and at the same time I had the approach from Aon.”

After deciding to leave Marsh she considered a number of options before settling on going back to Aon.

“Once I started to get a bit more understanding of the role that they were asking me to come in and do I really felt that I could make a difference,” she says.

She now leads ARS UK, which has about 1,900 staff and 30 offices across the country. The business spans general insurance, risk consulting, credit and health and benefits.

Hendersons is a smaller version of ARS , because they were punching above their weight… The Henderson business has clients that Aon would dearly love to have had

The first major deal she oversaw was Aon’s buy of Henderson Insurance Broking Group. When Aon confirmed it in October 2017 it came as no surprise to the UK market. Rumours of a possible takeover had been flying around for months.

Page led the acquisition and she explains that there was “a strong alignment of capability” from the start of the talks.

“Hendersons is a smaller version of ARS, because they were punching above their weight, particularly in the North East,” she observes.

“What I mean by that is they had no hesitation in terms of large corporate clients and they had plenty of them – and now we have plenty of them together. The Henderson business has clients that Aon would dearly love to have had.”

Hendersons brings £300m of gross written premium (GWP) into Aon, a large portion of which is SME business. Page calculates that the broker’s SME book combined with Aon’s pre-existing SME capability gives ARS UK scale, but adds that it does not make it one of the market leaders.

“There’s plenty of opportunity for Aon to develop its footprint in SME,” she continues.

Henderson acquisition Aon bought Henderson Insurance Broking Group in October last year, bringing 16 offices, over 400 employees and more than £300m of GWP into ARS UK. Page explains that Hendersons’ drive to put its clients first makes the Leeds-headquartered broker a “neat fit” for Aon. “Making decisions in the best interest of the client is in their language and their DNA,” she continues. She hails the purchase as a “really good deal” for Aon, adding that

she believes it was a positive move for Hendersons as well. She further praises Hendersons’ chief executive officer Joe Henderson, stating he “made no hesitation in letting us know his views as we were going through the process”. “That was great because it means there’s nothing hidden,” she observes. “We all knew where we stood all of the time. If there was, as there always is in those negotiations, an issue where you’re disagreeing and it’s visible, you’re going to get it done.” According to Page, Henderson will stay on with the company to see through the transition “however long that takes”. “He’s been the leader of that business for a very long time and it has still got his name above the door,” she adds. “Joe is committed to it for his colleagues and for his clients. It’s very personal for him so getting it right is really important.” According to Page, the integration process is about taking the most valuable practices from both Hendersons and Aon and bringing them together. “We’re not going to disturb the positive performance that Hendersons has by shaping things too quickly. But there will be an evolution over time because ARS and Hendersons simply aren’t different enough not to bring the organisations closer together.”

Future targets

With Hendersons being based in Leeds, creating a new northern hub, it is easy to come to the conclusion that Aon will now be on the lookout for a similar hub in the south. However, Page declines to disclose any details on future targets.

She confirms that more purchases in the UK market are on the agenda, but points out that Aon’s acquisition strategy is global and that it is connected to a global fund. The focus is on finding a deal that will add value to the firm by increasing its geographic opportunities, its delivery capabilities or its speciality offering.

“We are looking at options, but it’s not entirely in our gift in the UK to say we’re going to do this,” Page admits. “Global strategy might be prioritising investments elsewhere. We need to land investments that meet the hurdles that the global strategy is setting for us.”

The latest wave of M&A activity in the UK broker market has seen Marsh win the race for both Jelf and Bluefin, and other consolidators such as Global Risk Partners and PIB Group build up their broker portfolios. Is there anything left to buy – or has Aon missed the boat?

Page dismisses the idea that Aon has missed out on opportunities in the UK. Instead she highlights that the company has been making acquisitions, but that these deals were not necessarily in the mainstream arena. It has also made a number of deals in other European countries. ARS UK’s strategy now is to focus on both organic growth and increasing its productivity to access more investment power.

The gulf between male and female leaders is so significant that if we really want to address equality in our lifetime then more active intervention is required

Bringing down barriers

In addition to her role at Aon, Page is involved in the diversity project [email protected]’s which she joined in 2014. It is no secret that insurance is traditionally a male-dominated industry, so how did she succeed in becoming one of the first women at the top?

“It’s in part because I didn’t actually see barriers,” she responds.

“I’ve got older brothers and I’ve competed with them since I was a baby and often won – although if you speak to them they will deny it,” she remembers, adding that she has never thought about the gender of the people she competes with.

However, she believes that she now has a responsibility to support the agenda and make the sector more diverse.

“Whatever the situation was once upon a time I don’t think there’s too much in the way of intent not to be diverse or inclusive. That label of unconscious bias explains so much of the challenge that we have in the industry.”

When she started working as a broker in the mid-1980s there were no female client managers owning their own client portfolios. However, she adds that in her first four years at Alexander & Alexander she benefitted from working with Wendy Wastnidge, the broker’s first female client manager. “She was such a talent and capable lady. I just watched Wendy battle her way through the ranks and got pulled along.”

And while the industry’s gender inclusion has improved compared to the 1980s, Page highlights that there is still much more to be done. She urges insurance leaders to actively challenge this unconscious bias.

“The gulf between male and female leaders is so significant that if we really want to address equality in our lifetime then more active intervention is required,” she continues.

Looking towards the future, Page notes the industry is facing multiple challenges including Brexit and the implementations of GDPR and IDD. She argues that the market will have to respond as one to some of these issues, but remains positive that the industry will remain relevant.

“We are going to see a different insurance industry in the UK because these are pretty seismic shifts, but we’ve dealt with seismic shifts many times and we continue to be the reason why businesses take risk.”