Gallagher profits surge again in 2018

Group revenue rises by 11% in the year.

Arthur J. Gallagher’s brokerage segment achieved an 11.3% rise in revenue to $4.25bn [£3.25bn] in 2018.

The unit delivered a substantial rise in profit for the business, up 38.2% to $562.5m.

The broking giant noted that adding in the risk management segment it delivered revenue growth of 10.8%, of which 5.9% was organic.

Buys

For the company as a whole, which includes clean coal activities, revenue soared by 11% from 2017 to $6.93bn.

In the 12 months profit was 31.6% ahead at $633.5m.

Gallagher did not supply figures for the UK. Across the globe the consolidator made 48 acquisitions in the period.

J. Patrick Gallagher, Jr., chairman, president and CEO said the business had “excellent momentum” at the start of 2019.

“The insurance rate environment and exposure growth continue to be a slight revenue tailwind for Gallagher in most geographies,” he commented.

“This is an excellent environment for our professionals to demonstrate their expertise, their market knowledge and our capabilities.”

Pipeline

And concluded: “Additionally, we have a very strong pipeline of tuck-in acquisitions globally.

“Thus far in January we have already announced seven acquisitions for approximately $130m of annualised revenue. Most importantly, our unique client sales and service culture is stronger than ever across the world.”

