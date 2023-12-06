FOS to drop levy to £70m from £106m
The Financial Ombudsman Service is consulting on lowering its levy by £36m for the 2024/25 financial year to £70m, as it projected reducing income by £51m.
The Ombudsman anticipates its projected income will be £191m, falling from the year before.
Last year the FOS froze the levy at £106m.
The FOS is expecting complaints for insurance to reach 44,300 in 2024/25. The latest forecast for 2023/24 is 43,200, almost a 14% increase from the budget.
In September the FOS slammed insurer pay-out delays as motor and building complaints hit a five-year high.
Between April and June, it
