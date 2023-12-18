Women make up less than 7% of CEOs in insurance sector

Women make up less than 7% of CEOs in the UK insurance industry (29 out of 431), according to research by specialist employment law firm GQ Littler.

Low representation was also found in other senior roles in the insurance sector.

Women accounted for only 16% of chief financial officers in the sector (63 out of 390). Less than 11% of chairpersons are women (43 out of 407).

Although the figures show progress for the insurance industry, there is room for improvements argued Caroline Baker, Partner at GQ Littler.

Baker said: “It’s important to stress that – while improvements are being made – the proportion of women in senior roles in insurance