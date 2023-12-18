Insurance Age

Women make up less than 7% of CEOs in insurance sector

Diverse male applicants looking at female rival among men waiting for at job interview, professional career inequality, employment sexism prejudice, unfair gender discrimination at work
    • By Rosie Simms

    • Indicative reading time: 2 minutes

  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

Women make up less than 7% of CEOs in the UK insurance industry (29 out of 431), according to research by specialist employment law firm GQ Littler.

Low representation was also found in other senior roles in the insurance sector.

Women accounted for only 16% of chief financial officers in the sector (63 out of 390). Less than 11% of chairpersons are women (43 out of 407). 

Although the figures show progress for the insurance industry, there is room for improvements argued Caroline Baker, Partner at GQ Littler.

Baker said: “It’s important to stress that – while improvements are being made – the proportion of women in senior roles in insurance

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

This address will be used to create your account

More on Data and Rankings

Top 100 UK Insurance Brokers 2023: Analysis

What have been some of the most significant themes in the UK broker market over the past 12 months? John Needham and Will Lanyon from PKF Littlejohn, explore the impact of some of the main macroeconomic developments on industry trends such as M&A activity and market concentration.

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: