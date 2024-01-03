Insurance Age

Ecclesiastical urges brokers to highlight risks heritage clients face

    • By Rosie Simms

    • Indicative reading time: 1 minute

Research by Ecclesiastical has found 90% of heritage clients experienced a crime in the past 12 months with graffiti and anti-social behaviour worsening.

The insurer found that heritage organisations are a prime target for vandals as a third were defaced by graffiti in the last year, increasing 9% on the prior year. 

The survey was made up of 500 decision makers from UK heritage organisations and included 100 each of museums, theatres, castles, stately homes, and galleries. 

Two thirds of those surveyed believed their organisation needs to do more to prevent crime.

Anti-social behaviour

A third of heritage decision makers suffered anti-social













