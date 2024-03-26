Law firm closures due to lack of PI slows down

A total of 34 law firms closed due to lack of professional indemnity insurance in 2022/23 up to the end of October, the lowest level since 2018/19.

The closure rate hit a high of 65 in 2019/20 according to research by chartered accountants Hazlewoods as it flagged the falling price of insurance.

The advisors, who specialise in the legal profession, cited research by Howden found that 66% of the broker’s law firm clients achieved a rate decrease in their PII premiums in October 2023.

It’s still a very tough market for firms that insurers see as higher-risk, but for others the cost of PII appears to have settled somewhat.Ian Johnson, partner at