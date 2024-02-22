Zurich UK grows in P&C but operating profit flat in 2023

Zurich UK has reported a 9% rise in property and casualty gross written premiums to £3.72bn for 2023.

According to the provider it achieved good growth in “all target segments”.

During the year it refreshed the mid-market offering, investing in technology and a simplification exercise with a modularised product.

The insurer also pushed into the regions with brokers. As revealed by Insurance Age, it expanded the office network with openings in Bristol and Leeds, as well as adding underwriting expertise in Southampton.

Zurich also launched Club Blue in May as it focused on broker service. The