The stats: Doing the deal

Consolidators have focused their attention on medium-sized brokers, the latest IMAS figures reveal

Insurance Age has teamed up with IMAS – advisers, principally to sellers, of insurance businesses – to bring you a statistical look at the broker consolidation frenzy sweeping the nation.

“Clearly we have seen historic high levels of activity in the last two quarters, they are both records,” says Olly Laughton-Scott, founding partner of IMAS. “The key driver is the broad interest and capital being provided by private equity.”

On the map

This month we are also looking at the geographical spread of the deals with IMAS supplying even more exclusive data to include acquisitions valued in the £0-5m bracket.

“It is a very broadly spread geographical phenomena,” he observes. “You are though seeing that Wales and Scotland have been a challenge for external buyers coming in.”

The map is littered with red dots which is to be expected. Quite simply there are far more brokers of this size.

Laughton-Scott adds: “What is important in terms of the smaller deals is it’s not just private equity backed businesses that are buying those. It is other brokers who are being successful.”

Over time therefore a lot of brokers buying up smaller competitors could end up becoming of a size that would interest the main consolidators.

Feeding time

It is the perfect representation of the small fish being eaten by the medium-sized fish who is then eaten by the big fish.

“The classic example would be County,” agrees Laughton-Scott.

And indeed he also highlights the disproportionately high amount of deals in the £5m-£25m sector.

“Consolidators are really focusing on this band,” Laughton-Scott sums up.

It is not though a process that can be maintained. “The current level of activity is not sustainable as the supply is not there,” he concludes.

In future editions of this new quarterly column we will look at the types of firms doing the buying and the average age of the sellers.