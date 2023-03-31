Zurich UK detects 31% increase in fraudulent property claims

Zurich UK detected a 31% increase in fraudulent property claims and a 7% rise in fake casualty claims in 2022, the insurer calculated.

The provider said it foiled nearly £200,000 worth of fraud every day last year as cost of living challenges spurred a surge in bogus insurance claims.

According to Zurich, added pressure on household finances led to more people turning to fraud. It noted the Insurance Fraud Bureau saw a 17% increase in names added to its register of fraudsters in the 12 months to July last year.

Overall, Zurich prevented 3,460 fraudulent claims and the total value of fraud prevented across all lines of