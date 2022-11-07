News analysis: RSA's big challenge - turning around broker service

RSA is investing in its broker service as it aims to reverse years of decline. Having published its strategic roadmap for 2025, Saxon East discovers that although there is plenty of goodwill, it faces a battle to convince brokers it can achieve its goals

On a narrow road, a stone’s throw from Ilford train station in Essex, lie the offices of Trident Insurance.

Aged 67, chairman Robert Marshall is still working hard, proud of the business he built up over the years.

For too long, Marshall feels the big insurers have let him down. With only a few million in premium each year, the large insurers have given him poor service and made life difficult in obtaining agencies.

The wait on referrals is agonising.

“You have to wait for sometimes a week