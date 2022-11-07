News analysis: RSA's big challenge - turning around broker service
RSA is investing in its broker service as it aims to reverse years of decline. Having published its strategic roadmap for 2025, Saxon East discovers that although there is plenty of goodwill, it faces a battle to convince brokers it can achieve its goals
On a narrow road, a stone’s throw from Ilford train station in Essex, lie the offices of Trident Insurance.
Aged 67, chairman Robert Marshall is still working hard, proud of the business he built up over the years.
For too long, Marshall feels the big insurers have let him down. With only a few million in premium each year, the large insurers have given him poor service and made life difficult in obtaining agencies.
The wait on referrals is agonising.
“You have to wait for sometimes a week
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
More on Insurer
Most read
- JMG buys Premier Insurance
- Biba issues series of commitments after FCA flat insurance report
- Stark drop on most schemes at renewal and for commission earnings
- Aviva calls on UK government to act on being climate-ready
- Broker Week 2022: A fine balancing act
- Commercial Express launches residential property owners scheme
- ‘Ridiculous’ – FCA fair value broker paperwork hours revealed