Markerstudy's Humphreys opens up on delayed Co-op deal

The delay in completing Co-op Insurance deal was down to the “complicated structure” of the transaction, according to Markerstudy’s group underwriting director Gary Humphreys.

Humphreys told Insurance Age that the £185m purchase, which was first announced in January 2019 and finally completed last week, had been a more in depth and complicated process than Markerstudy had ever dealt with before.

He added: “Doing the deal with the Co-op was fairly straight forward but because Markerstudy is an