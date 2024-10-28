Mid-market boss Lyons wants Zurich to become a “nuisance” to rivals

Morgan Lyons, head of mid-market at Zurich, is looking to grow in the smaller mid-market space and become a “nuisance” to its competitors.

The insurer’s growth is coming in the low mid-market space, according to Lyons, pictured.

“That’s property and casualty [risks], [clients with] £5m – £50m turnover, and we’ve written 25% more new business in 2024 than we did in 2023, which is absolutely aligned to what our strategy is,” said Lyons. “It is growing our customer numbers in that lower mid-market space, and not necessarily exponentially in corporate.”

We are a market for more difficult, bigger property placements in the mid-market

