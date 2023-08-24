Zurich UK hires head of mid-market

The provider has promoted Morgan Lyons to head up its mid-market business division.

Lyons has been with the insurer for eight years, most recently working as head of regional markets in the North of England.

He has spent over two decades in the insurance industry and has previously worked at Chubb and Axa UK.

